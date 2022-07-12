Glue Sticks
Folders
2-3 notebooks
Pencils Pens
Colored Pencils
Markers
Poster Boards
Stylus
Highlighters
Notecards
TI-Inspire Calculator - for those in upper level Math and Science Classes and those interested in taking the PSAT or ACT
*Additional items may be needed/requested throughout the school year or Specific supplies might be needed for different classes. Those will be told to you the first day of school.
