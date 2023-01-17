TOPEKA—The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, to interview nominees for a district judge vacancy created by Chief Judge David King’s Jan. 1 retirement.
The 1st Judicial District is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.
Interview schedule
> 9 a.m. Allen Ternent, Atchison, sole practitioner, Ternent Law Office.
> 9:30 a.m. Andrew Werring, Atchison, partner, Farris, Fresh & Werring Law Office, LLC.
> 10 a.m. Michael Nichols, Kansas City, sole practitioner, Michael J. Nichols, P.A.
> 11:15 a.m. Jordan Pemble, Leavenworth, sole practitioner, the Law Office of J. W. Pemble.
>11:45 a.m. Rhonda Levinson, Kansas City, attorney, Perry & Trent LLC.
> 12:15 p.m. Lunch
> 1 p.m. Crystal Henson, Tonganoxie, municipal court city prosecutor, Unified Government of Wyandotte County.
> 1:30 p.m. John Fresh, Atchison, partner, Farris, Fresh & Werring Law Office, LLC.
Public access
Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at: Leavenworth Justice Center, in Courtroom 2, located at 601 South Third Street, Leavenworth, Kansas 66056.
Accommodation
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible: ADA Coordinator, ADA@kscourts.org, 785-296-2256, TTY at 711.
District judge appointment process
To be considered for district judge, a nominee must be: at least 30 years old; lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.
The nominating commission selects three to five people whose names are submitted to the governor to fill the position according to qualifications and residency requirements.
The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.
Term of office
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating commission
The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Robert Bednar, Julia Clem, and Rosemary Nies, Atchison; Michael Jones, Lansing; G. Ronald Bates Jr., Gregory Beck, and Kevin Reardon, Leavenworth; and Lois Meadows, Tonganoxie.
